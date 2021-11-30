Ciryl Gane Hilariously Recreates Awkward Backstage Moment With Ngannou

Ciryl Gane might be trying to get into the head of his opponent Francis Nagnnou before their fight.

Ciryl Gane is currently holding the UFC heavyweight interim belt. That means he has a one-way ticket to a championship bout with Francis Ngannou. The two will meet up in January to settle the debate about who is the best heavyweight in the world, but until then, things might stay a little awkward between the two.

While backstage at UFC 268 in New York, the pair had a run-in with each other. Video caught Ngannou walking past Gane along with his former coach while looking straight ahead and completely ignoring them.

The video went viral and many didn’t understand why he had acted that way. Ngannou has since explained that it was not Gane he was “snubbing” but his ex-coach Fernand Lopez who was standing beside Gane.

Damn you guys see Francis Ngannou shade Ciryl Gane 👀#UFC268 pic.twitter.com/DBibtxbnh3 — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) November 7, 2021

Gane and his friends have decided to mock Ngannou in their own version of this strange encounter. The video was posted on the Instagram page of Maff Derulo, a friend of Gane. You can have a look below.

Gane has made a splash in his UFC career so far. He came to the organization back in 2019 and immediately put the heavyweight division on notice. He has won seven in a row, culminated by his interim title win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265. He is currently undefeated and has opened up as a favorite over his former training partner Ngannou.

Gane and Ngannou are former teammates. They trained together back in Paris at the MMA Factory gym. There has been some bad blood between the two as of late when Gane’s coach accused Ngannou of trying to sabotage Gane’s UFC career. Both will be looking to take the other out when they finally meet inside the Octagon on Jan. 22 at UFC 270.

Who do you think will win at UFC 270, Francis Ngannou or Ciryl Gane?