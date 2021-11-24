Colby Covington: Conor McGregor’s Downfall Is “Sad To See”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has described “filthy rich” Conor McGregor‘s downfall as “sad to see.”

McGregor’s fall from grace has certainly coincided with a declining level of performance inside the Octagon. Since beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in 2016 to become the UFC’s first simultaneous two-division champion, McGregor has gone 1-3 in the cage.

The poor run began with a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to his title shot, the Irishman had been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after he attacked a bus that Khabib and a number of fighters set to compete at UFC 223 were on.

In-between his defeat to “The Eagle” and his return victory over Donald Cerrone last January, McGregor was accused of sexual assault, arrested for taking and smashing a man’s phone, and assaulted an elderly man in a Dublin bar.

Having beaten “Cowboy” at welterweight, McGregor looked to put his controversy behind him and mount a title charge at lightweight. In two contests against Dustin Poirier in 2021, the 33-year-old was knocked out for the first time, before being sent to the sidelines with a gruesome broken leg six months later.

Covington Predicts More Trouble For “The Notorious” Irishman

Since his second defeat at the hands of “The Diamond,” McGregor has constantly been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. As well as social media attacks on Tony Ferguson, Anthony Smith, Khabib, Poirier, and more, the Irishman has been involved in a number of public altercations.

At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, McGregor appeared to throw a punch at multi-platinum recording artist Machine Gun Kelly. The incident apparently began after McGregor’s request for a picture with the rapper was denied. MMA’s biggest star went even further a month later. He allegedly assaulted DJ Francesco Facchinetti in a Rome nightclub. The Italian was left with a broken nose from the clash.

Along with a host of fans, pundits, and fighters in the past few weeks, two-time welterweight title challenger Colby Covington has given his take on McGregor’s antics. Speaking to MMA News, “Chaos” put the Dubliner’s actions down to his need to be noticed and talked about in the headlines.

According to Covington, McGregor has earned so much money that he simply believes he’s above the law and can get away with anything. After adding that the downfall is sad to see, the former interim champion suggested he can see McGregor being incarcerated in the near future.

“He just looks to get headlines. He’s just looking to stay in the spotlight, you know, get some attention around him because he’s coming off some losses. People are questioning if he still has it, what he’s still capable of doing. He’s made a lot of money, man. He had a great career and he’s had some special moments in the UFC and in his career where he’s made so much money that he’s so filthy rich that he thinks he’s above the law now.

“He thinks that money can buy you whatever you want, but money cannot buy you out of punching an old dude off a stool, or hitting someone’s phone, or throwing a trolley through a bus, or his latest at the music awards, trying (to attack) Machine Gun Kelly. It’s sad to see, man. It’s a big downfall. I don’t think things are gonna turn out good for him in the long run. I think he’s the type of guy that we will see this come back to haunt him and he could be behind bars someday.”

Catch our full interview with Colby “Chaos” Covington below:

Do you agree with Colby Covington’s take on Conor McGregor?