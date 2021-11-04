Conor McGregor Claims He Won All His UFC Titles On One Leg

Conor McGregor claims all of his most memorable wins in the UFC came with one of his legs exposed and heavily damaged.

McGregor is in the middle of his recovery from a nasty leg injury he suffered at UFC 264 in his trilogy against Dustin Poirier. In the closing seconds of the first round, McGregor’s leg collapsed from underneath him and the fight was ended on a doctor’s stoppage.

McGregor recently took to Twitter to explain what led up to the UFC 264 injury and reveals that this wasn’t a first-time occurrence for him.

Conor McGregor Is Still Recovering From His UFC 264 Leg Break

“I became a master at fighting on one leg since my ACL reconstruction in 2013,” McGregor replied to one fan. “I won all my UFC world titles on one leg. It’s why I was able to maneuver thru the fight even tho it was snapped, and not bear weight fully until the very last seconds of the round.”

While many argue that McGregor had some good moments at the beginning of the fight, he appeared to suffer some powerful shots from Poirier on the ground. McGregor appeared to have adjusted to the low calf kicks that Poirier threw in their second bout at UFC 257.

McGregor has targeted a return to the UFC Octagon sometime in 2022, while Poirier will fight UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for his second shot at UFC gold at UFC 269. UFC president Dana White has seen relatively keen on a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier happening at some point.

McGregor and Poirier’s rivalry is one of the most notable in UFC history, and the final chapter in their saga may be coming soon. For now, UFC fans can only ponder and debate what may have happened had McGregor’s leg not snapped at UFC 264.

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor’s latest claims?