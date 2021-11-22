Conor McGregor Claims He Will Fight For The LW Title Upon Return

Conor McGregor has called his next fight, a shot at the UFC lightweight title.

Conor McGregor is currently out of competition while healing up from a leg break. He suffered the injury during his second bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The amount of time away from the cage is unknown at this point but despite the last two losses, McGregor seems to think he will be next for a title shot.

McGregor called his title shot on Twitter while responding to a post by ESPN as to who the former dual division champ will face next.

Hi lads, here goes.. clicks and the like. Your boss and what not. The Mac.

Santy Claus.

I’m facing whoever the fuck has that LW title next. Deal with it.

Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy “unfinished”. Deal with that too.

The rest mentioned, after this.

Deal. With. It — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2021

The champion of the lightweight division is currently Charles Oliveira. He will be making his first defense against Dustin Poirier next month at UFC 269. Whoever walks away with the belt around their waist that night will most likely not see McGregor next. He is now 1-3 in his last four fights, with two losses coming from Poirier.

There have been talks of Justin Gaethje or Islam Makhachev waiting in line for a shot at the belt. Both men are coming off impressive wins and could be next for the champ. Some would argue that McGregor should be fighting a non-contender next since he has recently dropped to #9 in the rankings.

The thing McGregor undoubtedly has going for him is his popularity. He is a big money fight for anyone. If the champion wants to fight him, that could possibly be arranged. This might be unlikely, but McGregor has skipped the line before.

McGregor is also interested in trying his hand at Poirier again, and if Poirier becomes the champion, that could kill two birds with one stone.

Do you think Conor McGregor should be fighting for the title when he returns next year?