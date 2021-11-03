Conor McGregor High Court Date Is Deferred Until March Of 2022

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor was due to appear in Dublin’s High Courts yesterday stemming from accusations from a female plaintiff.

After a young woman has made a series of complaints against McGregor, no files or charges were ever made against the Irish superstar. The police conducted an investigation and found no evidence of any wrongdoing.

According to the statement, details surrounding the alleged incident between McGregor and the complainant are not for public record. Despite the court hearing being planned for Monday, it was postponed until March of 2022. It certainly wouldn’t have been McGregor’s first court appearance.

The pretrial motion was made because the female in question believes that documents and materials made public will only bolster her case’s viability. McGregor has since denied any wrongdoing. The superstar’s official spokesperson, Karen J Kessler, released a statement regarding the matter.

“After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardaí which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses’ statements, examining closed-circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected.

“The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail.” Karen J Kessler said in a statement.

In January of 2020, two lawsuits were filed against McGregor right before he was expected to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. One of the lawsuits in question is described in The New York Times as McGregor sexually assaulting a plaintiff in a Dublin hotel room in 2018.

While Conor McGregor appears to be on a downward spiral in his fighting career, if any of these allegations end up being true, the superstar could have much bigger problems than a losing streak in the UFC.

Do you believe the plaintiff(s) are telling the truth about Conor McGregor?