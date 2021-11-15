Conor McGregor Intensely Stares Down Max Holloway Through TV Screen

Conor McGregor has deleted a tweet of him staring down Max Holloway as he was about to fight Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42 on Saturday.

For months now, McGregor and Holloway have taken shots at one another and many thought the fight would happen. Ahead of the Hawaiian’s fight against Rodriguez, McGregor took to social media to stare down Holloway, which was him pretending he was standing across the Octagon from the former featherweight champion. Of course, that added speculation to many thinking the two will rematch sometime in the future once the Irishman is healthy.

After this tweet and Holloway beating Rodriguez by decision, many fans have expressed a desire to see McGregor-Holloway 2 next time out. However, UFC President Dana White doesn’t see the need of making the fight.

“I don’t know what’s next for Max, but it does make sense to see him and Volkanovski again,” White said after UFC Vegas 42. “Conor’s not even – Conor’s still hurt. To even talk about Conor is silly.”

Conor McGregor (22-6) is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier, yet, in the last fight, he broke his leg so he’s still rehabbing that. Prior to the losses to Poirier, he TKO’d Donald Cerrone in his return fight after being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. “Notorious” is the former featherweight and lightweight champ with notable wins over José Aldo, Chad Mendes, Eddie Alvarez, Holloway, and Poirier among others.

Max Holloway (23-6) is now on a two-fight winning streak after losing back-to-back fights to Alexander Volkanovski to lose his title. As mentioned, he’s coming off the win over Rodriguez and before that, picked up a dominant five-round beatdown over Calvin Kattar. He’s also the former featherweight champ who has wins over Brian Ortega, José Aldo, Anthony Pettis, Charles Oliveira, and Cub Swanson.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2?