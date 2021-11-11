Colby Covington “Predicted” Jorge Masvidal Would Pull Out Of UFC 269

Colby Covington believes he predicted that Jorge Masvidal would pull out of his upcoming fight.

Hours after news broke that Masvidal would be forced from UFC 269, Covington took to social media. “Chaos” sarcastically asked “who could’ve predicted that” and trolled Masvidal with a clip from his post-fight press conference last week.

Heard Street Judas The Fragile Guy Is Out With Hurt Feelings…. WHO Could’ve Predicted That?! 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kOBul0vklX — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 10, 2021

“I think the most logical step is the heated rivalry with me and my old roommate, Street Judas Masvidal. He should probably pull out of that fight with Leon Scott, and we should just run it.”

Masvidal and Covington trained together for years at American Top Team. The pair were also roommates and, by all accounts, friends. As they began ascending the ranks simultaneously, the rivalry between them heated up on social media and in interviews.

With all the history, a fight between the former teammates makes sense at some point down the road. Currently, they are on a similar downward trajectory. Both Masvidal and Covington have faced welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, twice in the last two years. Covington had a pair of exciting affairs with the champ, while “Gamebred” was overall dominated in both of his shots at the gold.

Of course, this all leaves Leon Edwards without a dance partner. Depending on the severity of Masvidal’s injury, the UFC could rebook the bout, or we could see Edwards move on to another opponent; opening the door for Covington/Masvidal next.