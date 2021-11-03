Cris Cyborg Sends Encouragement to Claressa Shields Following First Loss

Cris Cyborg has sent some encouraging words to PFL‘s Claressa Shields.

Current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is reaching out to a fellow fighter with some praise. Cyborg took to Twitter to send some admiration to PFL fighter Claressa Shields following her loss last Wednesday night at PFL 10. The loss was the first-ever for Shields who is making the transition over to MMA from boxing.

@PFLMMA pic.twitter.com/rpIWFBLUGo — @CrisCyborg #Bellator271 Nov 12 (@criscyborg) October 28, 2021

“Keep your head up @Claressashields I love how you are young and courageous and not afraid to challenge yourself,” Cyborg wrote. “The way you’re inspiring an entire generation of women to not be afraid of greatness is what makes you so powerful!”

Shields had a very successful career in boxing before she decided to make the move over to MMA. This bout against Abigail Montes was only her second MMA bout. It was a close fight but ultimately Shields lost the split decision.

Shields trains at the popular Jackson/Wink MMA gym in Albuquerque, NM. Her training partners there consist of UFC roster fighters such as Holly Holm, Jon Jones, and Michelle Waterson. She has trained with Cyborg in the past. The two have sparred together and Cyborg has been very supportive of her quest in her MMA career. They have exchanged words on social media before.

Shields initially signed a three-year deal with Professional Fighters League, so this MMA thing is not a short-term goal. The plan was to get Shields some experience before pinning her up against top opponents in the actual featherweight season of PFL. Still, despite this setback, she could be an active member of the PFL roster and season for 2022 and be gunning for the one million dollar prize at the end of the year.