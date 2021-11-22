Cyborg Says Harrison Is ‘Acting Like Ronda Rousey Did In The Beginning’

Cris Cyborg is not all that impressed with what she has seen from Kayla Harrison so far.

With Harrison looking to test the waters of free agency after a successful run in the PFL and the UFC seemingly uninterested in her, Bellator has become the top candidate for the Olympian if she decides to sign elsewhere. Of course, the biggest fight for her if that happens is one of the best to ever do it, featherweight champion Cyborg.

However, Cyborg does not seem to be taking this as a serious threat, as she explained in a recent interview. She compared Harrison to another former Olympic judoka, Ronda Rousey, in that she is being outspoken because she wants people to know who she is, even though she has not fought enough to prove her skills.

“I believe Kayla is just doing like Ronda Rousey was doing in the beginning. I was a champion in Strikeforce, and Ronda started talking about me and all that because people didn’t know who she is at that point. So I think that she’s just following the things that Ronda did in the beginning, she’s just in the beginning too,” Cyborg said.

Image Credit: Getty Images

“I don’t think that she’s gonna leave the PFL. If she left the PFL, then she would be welcomed in Bellator and we can make the fight happen. I just feel like for some reason, I don’t think she’s gonna leave there, but she’s searching online. Let’s see what’s gonna happen. It will be a great fight.”

Another option that Cris Cyborg says that she is down for if Kayla Harrison re-signs with the PFL is doing a cross-promoted fight to still see who the better fighter is. This is something Bellator has done before with Rizin, so it is not out of the realm of possibilities.

“Even if she stays in the PFL, we can still make this fight happen, cross-promotion. But I believe this fight can happen like boxing, have the A-side and the B-side. I know she’s been fighting for two years and that’s it, but she has 50,000 followers. She’s touched the fans a lot. So this fight can happen anytime, just make it like boxing, A and B-side. It’d be a great fight,” Cyborg said.

Bellator champ @CrisCyborg getting serious Ronda Rousey vibes from all this Kayla Harrison fight talk. 👀@mma_kings' interview: https://t.co/osGdG9xedY pic.twitter.com/Bp7GT4iDHS — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 19, 2021

It is worth watching to see where Kayla Harrison ends up. That said, fighting Cris Cyborg would be basically the biggest thing she could do right now, even if it took place in a cross-promoted environment.