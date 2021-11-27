Cris Cyborg Not Considering Retirement: ‘This Is What I Love To Do’

Cris Cyborg has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

Cyborg is the current Bellator featherweight champion and has been dominant since joining the promotion. Although she is the champ, she has practically cleaned out the division and is not in competitive fights. Yet, for Cyborg, she says she is always looking to improve and is not getting complacent with her wins.

“I always like to learn, I never stop learning,” Cyborg told MMA Junkie. “I never think I’m the best at everything. I never think there’s nothing to learn, I think this makes the difference. I always respect my opponent. I always like to learn in training. So, I think this is the thing – it’s discipline. I know I have a lot of discipline.”

Even though Cyborg is still training and improving, the champ says she has nothing left to prove. She has already been a UFC, Bellator, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce featherweight champ.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Despite the fact she is 36 years old and has nothing left to prove, Cyborg has no plans of retiring.

“For me now, I don’t feel like I have to fight to prove anything,” Cyborg explained. “I really fight because I love my job and it’s an opportunity to share my faith and continue to my community work, my missionary work. This is what I love to do and share my faith with my fans. If one time I feel in my heart, if God tells me, ‘Cris, it’s now time to change,’ then for sure, I’m going to change.

“I’m happy to compete now, and for sure in the future I want to have my kid too,” Cyborg said. “But I’m really happy in the moment. I’m not thinking about this (retirement) yet, I just continue training and be ready for the next one.”

Cris Cyborg is coming off a TKO win over Sinead Kavanagh in the main event of Bellator 271. Her next fight has not been announced or reported, though she has publicly agreed to fight Cat Zingano next.

Who would you like to see Cris Cyborg fight next?