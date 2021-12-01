Cris Cyborg Says She’s Grateful For Amanda Nunes Loss

Cris Cyborg is grateful for the last fight she had in the UFC.

Cris Cyborg is doing great things in Bellator. She is the reigning champ and is putting on amazing performances. For those who might think leaving the UFC was a bad idea, Cyborg disagrees. She has been reflecting back on her time with the UFC lately and seems to be happy with the direction her career has taken.

Speaking with MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca, Cyborg spoke about a few topics relating to her time with the UFC. Although she recently explained that she never really felt accepted there she felt blessed by the chance she had.

Cyborg’s last fight in the organization was a loss to Amanda Nunes where she lost the featherweight belt. Looking at that fight it could be seen as a blemish on her record, but Cyborg sees it differently.

“Everybody says, ‘Oh Cris, but the Amanda Nunes fight,’ and whatever. In fact, I’m not upset with that fight,” Cyborg said. “That fight happened the way it had to. After that fight happened, it opened a door for other things. I believe I would have stayed in the UFC if I had won that fight, or maybe I’d leave, maybe something would change, but I wouldn’t have what I have right now, and I really think I left [the UFC] to be blessed. I’m very happy.”

Since joining Bellator, Cyborg has won the belt and defended it three times. She is on a roll and looks to stay on top for a while. Her last win was a few weeks ago over Sinead Kavanagh in Florida. She might have her next test set ahead of her already as she has accepted a call out from fellow former UFC fighter Cat Zingano. As for Nunes, she has is still holding the UFC featherweight belt.

Do you think Cris Cyborg will ever face Amanda Nunes again?