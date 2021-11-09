Dana White Bet Six Figures On Canelo Alvarez KO

Dana White was caught in 4k watching Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant in the middle of UFC 268, but now we know why.

White has had a ton of respect for Canelo, and the skills that he possesses. So much so in fact, that when UFC welterweight champ said that he wanted to box Canelo ahead of his title fight with Colby Covington at UFC 268, the UFC President said that there was essentially no way his guy was taking on the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world.

It seems that White had so much faith in Canelo’s ability to beat Plant that he was willing to put his money where his mouth is, and a lot of it. According to a betting slip that he posted to his Instagram Stories, before being re-uploaded to Twitter by Damon Martin, White made a massive bet to the tune of $100,000 on the champ to win by knockout, which he was able to do in the 11th round, netting White a profit of $41,666.

Dana White won over $40,000 on his bet on the Canelo Alvarez fight tonight. He bet $100k on Canelo to win by KO and that’s what Canelo delivered.



From Dana's IG #UFC268 #CaneloPlant — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 7, 2021

This explains why Dana White was seen watching the Canelo Alvarez fight on his screen, while sitting cage side at UFC 268, as Rose Namajunas vs Weili Zhang went down in front of him. While this six figure amount does not mean the same to the UFC President as it would for most people, that is still not a small amount to gamble on.

In any case, White makes a good point when he says that it would not make the most sense for Kamaru Usman to try fighting Canelo Alvarez in his next. While that payday would be huge for the welterweight champ, Canelo proved with his win over Caleb Plant, that his boxing technique, speed, and power are unmatched in the world of boxing, as it stands today.