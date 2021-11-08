Dana White: Kamaru Usman Is The Greatest Welterweight Of All Time

UFC President Dana White believes Kamaru Usman‘s victory over Colby Covington at UFC 268 secured his status as the greatest welterweight of all time.

Inside Madison Square Garden this past weekend, Usman successfully defended his 170-pound gold for the fifth time. Having dethroned Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in 2019, “The Nigerian Nightmare” began his dominant reign nine months later when he faced Covington for the first time. In a competitive UFC 245 main event, the champ found the edge in the final round, finishing “Chaos” via TKO with less than a minute remaining.

After two defenses against Jorge Masvidal and one against former teammate Gilbert Burns, Usman ran it back with Covington on Saturday. Despite the opening two rounds suggesting we’d witness a less competitive rematch, the former interim champ came back strong in the third frame and threatened to upset the odds. But after going the full 25-minute distance, it was Usman who had his hand raised via unanimous decision.

White Believes Usman Has Surpassed GSP

Having beaten most top contenders in the division, and surpassed Georges St-Pierre‘s record 13-fight winning streak in the weight class, many have begun to wonder whether Usman is now the 170-pound GOAT. At the UFC 268 press conference, Dana White suggested that not only is the current champion the best welterweight ever, but he’s also securing his spot in the conversation for the greatest of all time, period.

“If Usman doesn’t exist, Colby Covington is the champion here. Usman, this guy is the best ever. He’s the best welterweight of all time. He is on his way to possible GOAT status. And Colby Covington is one tough dude. I mean, he is so tough.”

Reiterating Usman’s status as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now, White pointed to the level of competition “The Nigerian Nightmare” has faced and beaten as the reason behind his rise to the top of the historical welterweight ladder.

“I’m telling you, this guy is very special, man. He’s damn good. And I think he’s the greatest welterweight ever. He’s obviously the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world right now. And he’s one of the guys that we can all start arguing with about soon about GOAT status. And he’s fighting everybody. It’s not like he’s only fought (certain opponents). He’s fighting everybody. He’s starting to come back the second time around now and beat guys.

“And look at the competition he’s facing. I mean, these are all really bad dudes. It’s very impressive.”

Having defeated another contender for the second time, talk has already switched to where Usman goes next. Given the unbeaten run he’s been on since a loss to the champ in 2015, it stands to reason Leon Edwards will be next in line should he defeat Masvidal in their grudge match at UFC 269 next month. Beyond that, Vicente Luque has been on an impressive run of form, and surging star Khamzat Chimaev is perhaps one or two impressive victories away from contention.

Do you agree with Dana White? Is Kamaru Usman the greatest welterweight of all time?