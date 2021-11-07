Dana White Emphatically Shuts Down Usman vs. Canelo Superfight

Dana White has no interest whatsoever in putting together a superfight between Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez.

Yesterday, the stars seemed to align perfectly for the groundwork to be laid out for an Usman vs. Canelo crossover fight if it were ever going to happen. Though the idea was always a long shot, the fact that both fighters were competing on the same night was some serendipitous booking and theoretically gave all parties a place to start.

However, before anything could get started, Dana White emphatically shot down the idea of the P4P vs. P4P superfight Usman had been lobbying for all week and even as far back as several weeks ago.

“I watched the Canelo fight tonight. He don’t want to fight Canelo,” White said with fatigue. “He don’t want to fight Canelo. Come on, man. Let’s stop this shit. If Canelo wants to come over here, let’s do it. He don’t want to box Canelo.”

Canelo Alvarez Victorious. Image Credit: AP

Canelo was victorious in his bout over Caleb Plant last night via 11th-round TKO to become the first-ever four-belt champion at 168 pounds. Meanwhile, Usman again defeated his toughest rival, Colby Covington, at UFC 268 in another closely contested battle.

Usman did not call out Canelo after the fight, which now appears to have been a better conservation of time than daylight savings. So with Alvarez and White both showing no public signs of interest in the fight taking place, it looks like Usman will have to settle for continuing to reign over UFC welterweights with an iron fist until someone in his own sport can do something about it.

Would you have any interest in seeing Usman vs. Alvarez?