Daniel Cormier Mocks ‘Hilarious’ Sobriety Claim From Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier is not buying the claims of sobriety of Jon Jones.

Jones recently made the statement that he was 60 days sober in the wake of the domestic violence charges that saw him allegedly assaulting his fiancée and headbutting a cop car while intoxicated. The only problem with this claim is the fact that, at the time of Jones posting this tweet, he was only 58 days removed from that incident in Las Vegas.

This was something that MMAJunkie’s Mike Bohn pointed out on Twitter, stating the inconsistency in what Jones was saying versus the facts. After seeing this, former champ-champ and bitter rival to Jones, Daniel Cormier, responded by pointing out how amusing it is that Jones cannot keep track of his own alleged sobriety.

That is hilarious! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 21, 2021

“That is hilarious!” Cormier wrote.

Cormier has routinely made the case that Jones is a truly bad person and that he does not think that will ever change. Judging by his reaction to this claim from Jonny Bones, it appears he still feels the same way and that he does not think Jones can be trusted to even be honest about his claims of sobriety.

At the end of the day, the only person that Jon Jones is accountable to regarding his sobriety is himself. It does not matter if it is Daniel Cormier, Mike Winkeljohn, or anyone else, time has proven that the former light heavyweight champion is only going to make changes if he is the one wanting to do it.

What do you make of Jon Jones’s apparent error in his sobriety count?