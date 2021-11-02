Daniel Cormier Shares Powerful Video Tribute To Glover Teixeira

One day after Glover Teixeira‘s inspirational world title win at UFC 267, Daniel Cormier has shared an exclusive video tribute to the new champion.

At UFC 267, 42-year-old Glover Teixeira defeated more than the odds placed against him as the underdog of his light heavyweight title fight against Jan Blachowicz. He also defeated the odds and limitations placed on him because of his age and thus served as a beacon of hope and inspiration to millions.

One of the people fortunate enough to witness this remarkable event up close was Daniel Cormier, who was working the event as a color commentator. Cormier can relate to Teixeira, as someone who also captured a UFC title at an older age when he defeated Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title at age 39.

After Teixeira’s victory, Cormier confessed on air that he was beginning to tear up and that he would go up and give the new champion a hug during the post-fight interview. Cormier wasn’t alone in his weighted emotions witnessing this moment. Fighters far and wide took to social media to congratulate Teixeira and acknowledge the magnitude of his victory.

Daniel Cormier Shares Emotional Video Tribute Of Teixeira’s Journey

Glover Teixeira (Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Monday, Daniel Cormier revealed that there was actually a video package that captured the significance of what Teixeira had already accomplished and was en route to potentially achieving in the main event.

Unfortunately, due to time constraints, the package never made it to air, so Cormier went out of his way to share the video on Instagram. In some ways, the package hits deeper when it’s viewed with the knowledge that Teixeira actually did climb the mountain in the end.

The video narrates how age has been viewed in sports, both in terms of youth and the aged, and celebrates other great athletes who managed to serve as the same inspiration that Teixeira would become by night’s end on Saturday.

Without further adieu, you can view the powerful video in full below.