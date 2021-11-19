Darren Till Reveals The UFC Offered Fight Against Sean Strickland

Darren Till might have a new opponent ahead of him.

Darren Till is looking for a fight. The Liverpool native has been in a rough spot as of late but is looking to bounce back with the right opportunity. Till has some names in mind for his next time out. He has a target on some top middleweights but the UFC may have another option for him. Till spoke bout his next step in an interview with Michael Bisping on his Believe You Me Podcast.

“The UFC, they said to me, ‘Darren, we’re with you, we know what your potential is, we really love you, you’re always there for us, you’ll fight anyone anytime. You’re a man of the company,’ and I said of course,” Till said. “But they’re like, ‘Who do you want to fight?’ and I said Jared Cannonier is a good one. ‘Oh really? Jared already?’ Of course.”

Till is coming off two losses in a row. He lost his last outing against Derek Brunson and before that a unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker. In fact, Till has only won once in his last five. Since making the move to middleweight he has been thrown into the deep end against the top-ranked fighters. Despite the difficult road, Till is still ranked number eight in the rankings. he could be looking to face the man at number seven, Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland

“There were a few options they threw out to me. One fight I really liked was Sean Strickland. They offered him as well, and I actually said to Sean – because I’ve seen him a few times at the UFC – I said, ‘Sean, if you want to get it on at some point, let’s do it because I think you’re a good fighter, I think it would be a good fight.’ So listen, I’m still fighting the top and that’s how it is.”

Strickland was scheduled in a bout against Luke Rockhold on Nov. 6 in New York City, however, just a few weeks before the event, Rockhold pulled out due to injury. This matchup makes sense on paper as both men are pretty evenly ranked (Strickland #7, Till #8). Till is targeting a return in the spring. The UFC is rumored to hold an event in London in March. Till headlined the last event in London when he faced Jorge Masvidal.

