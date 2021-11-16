Blonde Brunson Roasts ‘Nutty Professor Lookin’ Jared Cannonier

It looks like Derek Brunson aka “Blonde Brunson” is ready for his fight with Jared Cannonier.

Sitting at number four in the rankings, and riding a five-fight winning streak, Blonde Brunson is not far from a title shot, and rematch with Israel Adesanya. However, with news recently breaking that the UFC is hoping to book Adesanya in a rematch with Robert Whittaker, it seems clear that he will have to secure at least one more victory before he is considered to be the top contender at 185lb.

So in the meantime, Brunson will be turning his attention to a fight with the man ranked above him, Jared Cannonier, with the two slated to throw down at UFC 270, on January 22nd. Ahead of their important bout, Brunson took to his Twitter to poke a little fun at his upcoming opponent, roasting him over his previous physique, when he was fighting at heavyweight, before eventually losing weight and getting more shredded for his run at middleweight.

I knew it , I knew it. Cannonier you ain’t slick, ol Nutty Professor lookin boy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hLfC9OfxoH — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 14, 2021

“I knew it , I knew it. Cannonier you ain’t slick, ol Nutty Professor lookin boy 😂😂😂” Brunson wrote.

Obviously, this was all I good spirits, but this was an absolutely hilarious comparison for Brunson to make. With that said, the fight between these two will be all business, as each man looks to establish themselves as a worthy challenger for the title.

Brunson has looked nearly unstoppable since his 2018 loss to Adesanya, racking up impressive wins over the likes of Darren Till, Kevin Holland, and Edmen Shahbazyan. Conversely, Cannonier has won four of his last five, with his only setback being a close fight with former champ Robert Whittaker.

Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier will be facing off at UFC 270, on January 22nd. It will be interesting to see how these two top middleweights square up when the time comes.