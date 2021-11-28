Dustin Poirier Would Sooner Move Up To Welterweight Than Retire

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has shut down rumors of retirement, claiming he’d sooner move up to welterweight than hang up his gloves.

Poirier, a former interim champion, is set to take his second crack at the undisputed 155-pound gold next month. Since a unification-fight defeat to the great Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019, “The Diamond” has rebounded in style, winning three straight main events on his way back to number one contender status.

After a Fight of the Night victory over Dan Hooker, Poirier revisited his rivalry with MMA’s biggest superstar Conor McGregor. In their rematch at UFC 257 earlier this year, the 32-year-old seemingly secured his place in the next title fight by becoming the first man to knock McGregor out.

After choosing to pursue a trilogy money clash with the Irishman over the lightweight strap, Poirier faced McGregor yet again in the UFC 264 main event. Following a gruesome broken left for his rival, the Louisianan secured his second victory of the year, and booked his place opposite champion Charles Oliveira in the UFC 269 main event, which set to go down on December 11.

Poirier Doesn’t Want To Look Past Oliveira

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura, Poirier discussed his upcoming title challenge, and acknowledged the threat Oliveira poses to him. When asked whether he might consider retirement if he reaches the lightweight mountaintop at UFC 269, Poirier insisted he’s nowhere near that stage yet, and claimed there’s more chance of him moving up to welterweight than calling an end to his career.

“Personally, I feel great; mentally and physically… I’m not retiring. I’m 32, man. I feel good. You see the way I’m moving out here today, I feel good, I’m having fun. If anything, I’ll go up. I’ll probably go to 170 if anything.”

Despite seemingly holding some aspirations of 170-pound success, Poirier is certainly not looking past the reigning champ. The Louisianan said he has to get the job done on December 11 before discussing any future plans.

“But honestly, my goal isn’t to try to be the most successful… you know, have the most title defenses. I don’t know. We’ll see. One day at a time. None of that’s even reality until December 11 happens and I get my hand raised. I have to do that first before I can even go into these conversations, because I don’t know what’s next. I live my life one day at a time, man.”

Poirier’s comments come despite his previous hints that he could choose to retire early following a championship crowning. He suggested being undisputed champ was the goal from the beginning and said that if he achieves that, he’s “done it all” in MMA.

But despite being an 11-year veteran and having multiple ventures outside of the Octagon, Poirier later said he has “a lot of years left” in the fight game, something his latest comments appear to reiterate.

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier pursue welterweight success if he defeats Charles Oliveira on December 11?