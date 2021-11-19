Friday, November 19, 2021
HomeNews

(VIDEO) Fan Storms Ring After Chimaev Outwrestles Hermansson

By Clyde Aidoo
Khamzat Chimaev, Jack Hermansson
Khamzat Chimaev, Jack Hermansson

Tonight at Bulldog Fight Night 9, Khamzat Chimaev outwrestled Jack Hermansson and was then congratulated by an overeager fan.

The Bulldog Fight Night 9 event included some boxing fights and MMA matchups and featured a freestyle matchup between UFC fighters Khamzat Chimaev and Jack Hermansson. “Borz” went on to take home a dominant victory and was then met by a fan who managed to get past security, enter the ring, and embrace the victor. You can watch the incident below (h/t Twitter user @MMAEejit).

As far as their UFC career goes, Khamzat Chimaev remains undefeated at 10-0, most recently destroying Li Jingliant at UFC 267. Meanwhile, Jack Hermansson (22-6) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in May at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt. Chimaev is ranked #10 in the welterweight division while Hermansson is the #6-ranked middleweight.

Bulldog Fight Night 9 took place in Gothenburg, Sweden earlier today, Friday, November 19, 2021. The wrestling match between Chimaev and Hermansson contained two three-minute rounds.

You can watch the full wrestling match below.

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Google News.

Latest MMA News

Trending Articles

More Top Stories

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMA NEWS