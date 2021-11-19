(VIDEO) Fan Storms Ring After Chimaev Outwrestles Hermansson

Tonight at Bulldog Fight Night 9, Khamzat Chimaev outwrestled Jack Hermansson and was then congratulated by an overeager fan.

The Bulldog Fight Night 9 event included some boxing fights and MMA matchups and featured a freestyle matchup between UFC fighters Khamzat Chimaev and Jack Hermansson. “Borz” went on to take home a dominant victory and was then met by a fan who managed to get past security, enter the ring, and embrace the victor. You can watch the incident below (h/t Twitter user @MMAEejit).

Some weird Chimaev fan ran into the cage after the wrestling match 😂 pic.twitter.com/5uwFnVSMd6 — MMA Eejit 🇮🇪 (@MMAEejit) November 19, 2021

As far as their UFC career goes, Khamzat Chimaev remains undefeated at 10-0, most recently destroying Li Jingliant at UFC 267. Meanwhile, Jack Hermansson (22-6) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in May at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt. Chimaev is ranked #10 in the welterweight division while Hermansson is the #6-ranked middleweight.

Bulldog Fight Night 9 took place in Gothenburg, Sweden earlier today, Friday, November 19, 2021. The wrestling match between Chimaev and Hermansson contained two three-minute rounds.

You can watch the full wrestling match below.