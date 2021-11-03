Spencer Rejects Narrative That Harrison Hasn’t Faced Tough Competition

UFC featherweight contender Felicia Spencer isn’t buying the idea that Kayla Harrison‘s MMA success is a result of mediocre competition.

Spencer spoke with MMA News’ James Lynch in a recent interview to preview her upcoming fight against Leah Letson, among other topics. Spencer will face Letson at UFC Vegas 42 on Nov. 13 in a massive fight in the women’s featherweight division.

One notable name that may join her in the UFC featherweight division is PFL champion Kayla Harrison, who is weighing her options during her free agency. She’s hinted at possibly signing with the UFC and Bellator, among other promotions.

Harrison has looked absolutely dominant in her young MMA career since transitioning from Judo, and Spencer thinks Harrison should get more credit for her accolades.

Felicia Spencer Told MMA News That Kayla Harrison Is A Threat

“I think she looks great. And she’s fighting tough opponents,” Spencer told MMA News when asked about Harrison. “Yeah, they’re a little smaller maybe. Maybe their records aren’t as big or they don’t have as much experience, but a lot of them are still really skilled athletes that had a shot. They’re huge underdogs, but we see it all the time with underdogs: every single one of those people that she faced could’ve beaten her: if something hadn’t happened differently if she made a mistake.

“But this is just a testament to Kayla that she’s not making those mistakes, and she’s fully capable of being really successful,” Spencer continued. “So she’s been showing that, and I think she’ll continue to show her skillset, how it’s rounding out, and I think she’s definitely a threat to the lightweight and featherweight division.”

UFC President Dana White hasn’t appeared to be on the same wavelength as Harrison regarding her UFC aspirations. Contrary to Spencer’s opinion, White feels that it may be in Harrison’s best interest to stay with the PFL due to the lower level of competition.

UFC fans have discussed theoretical matchups between Harrison and Amanda Nunes, Spencer, and former UFC champion Cris Cyborg. While her standup leaves a lot to be desired, her ground game has already proved to many that she’s able to compete with the best female fighters in MMA.

Harrison’s free agency will be a hot topic for weeks and months to come, and Spencer may have a point regarding her potential if she were to sign with the UFC.

