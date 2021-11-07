Fighters React To Kamaru Usman Outlasting Colby Covington In Rematch At UFC 268

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington lived up to the high expectations for their rematch.

Their first fight took place at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event where Usman beat him by TKO. The two fighters met in a rematch on Saturday night (November 6, 2021) at the UFC 268 pay-per-view event from New York City, New York at the Madison Square Garden.

Both fighters got takedowns in the first round. Not a ton of offense, but a close round nonetheless. Usman was putting together some solid combos with jabs. Covington worked for takedowns in the second round, but wasn’t very successful. At the end of the round, Usman dropped him twice and Covington was saved by the bell. Covington started putting together combos in the third round.

Usman stayed calm in the third round and at the end of it, Covington got him with a left hand then scored a brief takedown. Covington was loading up and throwing in a flurry in the fourth round. Covington hurt him with a kick to the body then followed it up with strikes. Covington stumbled Usman at the very end of the fourth round. The fifth round opened with them throwing bombs. Covington tagged him then went for a takedown that was stuffed. Whenever Covington got close, Usman would pepper him with jabs. Usman got the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

THE CHAMP DROPS COVINGTON AT THE END OF ROUND 2️⃣



[ #UFC268 | We’re LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/XudVqRqp9d — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

Only fitting we have a fire fight in tonight's Main Event



[ #UFC268 | We’re LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/REgErraG3G — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

It’s going down in the Welterweight division!!! 🔥🔥 #UFC268 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) November 7, 2021

I know takedowns and that was a takedown! @dc_mma #ufc268 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) November 7, 2021

The clock saves collby who is making a lot of mistakes, he is not comfortable, usman takes another round and almost finishes it #UFC268 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) November 7, 2021

I don't even care for a finish, just beat the dog shit out of this thug. #UFC268 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 7, 2021

colby just showed up for a check. He's going to take this beating, then complain about some fictional shit after. It's the #maga way. #UFC268 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 7, 2021

Wow I stand corrected. Another instant classic, can’t deny Colby’s heart #UFC268 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) November 7, 2021

Colby looks like a shadow of himself, his physique and technique look off tonight.

Turned it up in the end of the round but he would need a lot more of this to get even .#UFC268 — Natan Levy (@Levy_Natan) November 7, 2021

Colby stole the third and took the fourth. 2-2 going into the 5th @ufc Great fight. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) November 7, 2021

Colby found his groove and the fifth round with determine everything #UFC268 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 7, 2021

Crazy to think that Colby isn’t the person we all think he is, he felt backed into a corner to make a change and save his career. He became the heel, and it takes away from the fact he’s the second best welterweight in the world. The guy can really fight. #UFC268 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) November 7, 2021

.Thank you for acknowledging the slips @dc_mma! It’s something the staff needs to look into fixing. #UFC268 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 7, 2021

Go kiss later 🤣🤣🤣 great fight guys #UFC268 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 7, 2021

Usman in his previous fight got a KO win over Jorge Masvidal at the UFC 261 pay-per-view event. He was on a 15-fight winning streak heading into this fight with 11 of those wins coming under the UFC banner. Usman captured the title from Tyron Woodley when he scored a dominant unanimous win in the co-headliner of UFC 235. He beat Covington then Masvidal at UFC 251 by decision and Gilbert Burns by TKO at UFC 258.

In his previous fight, Covington got a stoppage win over Tyron Woodley in September 2020. Before that, he lost to Usman after getting a decision win over Robbie Lawler at the UFC Newark event on August 3, 2019 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and he captured the interim welterweight championship by defeating Rafael dos Anjos in June 2018. However, he was later stripped of the title due to inactivity.

UFC 268 Results: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington, Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 268. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.