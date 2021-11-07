Fighters React To Kamaru Usman Outlasting Colby Covington In Rematch At UFC 268

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington lived up to the high expectations for their rematch.
Their first fight took place at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event where Usman beat him by TKO. The two fighters met in a rematch on Saturday night (November 6, 2021) at the UFC 268 pay-per-view event from New York City, New York at the Madison Square Garden.
Both fighters got takedowns in the first round. Not a ton of offense, but a close round nonetheless. Usman was putting together some solid combos with jabs. Covington worked for takedowns in the second round, but wasn’t very successful. At the end of the round, Usman dropped him twice and Covington was saved by the bell. Covington started putting together combos in the third round.
Usman stayed calm in the third round and at the end of it, Covington got him with a left hand then scored a brief takedown. Covington was loading up and throwing in a flurry in the fourth round. Covington hurt him with a kick to the body then followed it up with strikes. Covington stumbled Usman at the very end of the fourth round. The fifth round opened with them throwing bombs. Covington tagged him then went for a takedown that was stuffed. Whenever Covington got close, Usman would pepper him with jabs. Usman got the decision win.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
Usman in his previous fight got a KO win over Jorge Masvidal at the UFC 261 pay-per-view event. He was on a 15-fight winning streak heading into this fight with 11 of those wins coming under the UFC banner. Usman captured the title from Tyron Woodley when he scored a dominant unanimous win in the co-headliner of UFC 235. He beat Covington then Masvidal at UFC 251 by decision and Gilbert Burns by TKO at UFC 258.
In his previous fight, Covington got a stoppage win over Tyron Woodley in September 2020. Before that, he lost to Usman after getting a decision win over Robbie Lawler at the UFC Newark event on August 3, 2019 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and he captured the interim welterweight championship by defeating Rafael dos Anjos in June 2018. However, he was later stripped of the title due to inactivity.
