Fighters React To Ketlen Vieira Outlasting Miesha Tate At UFC Vegas 43

Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate was a solid headliner.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (November 20, 2021) at the UFC UFC Vegas 43 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

There was a noticeable speed difference between them and in favor of Ketlen. Tate clinched with her in the first round, but Ketlen went for a takedown and was stuffed as a result. In the second round, Tate was pushing the pace and caught her with a front kick to the face. They had a fun exchange.

The third round was close as they continued to throw leather. Tate went for a takedown, but it was stuffed. Tate landed a big right hand to start off the fourth round. Tate scored a brief takedown. They exchanged in the fifth. The judges gave the win to Kelten by decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Nothing but respect heading into the final round 🙌 #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/DVKqyrb0Mg — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2021

Vieira had gone 3-2 in her last five previous fights. She beat Sara McMann and Cat Zingano before getting knocked out by Irene Aldana. She rebounded with a decision win over Sijara Eubanks by decision, but got outpointed by Yana Kunitskaya in February 2021.

After going on a five-fight winning streak with wins over the likes of Jessica Eye and Holly Holm, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion lost the title to Amanda Nunes at UFC 200 by submission then lost to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 in November 2016. She retired and came back in July 2021 when she beat Marion Reneau by TKO.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

2-2 going into the fifth ! #UFCVegas43 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 21, 2021

Nothing has been decisive in this fight so far but I have Tate up 3-1. #UFCVegas43 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 21, 2021

I’m thinking it’s 3-1 Vieira going into the 5th #UFCVegas43 — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) November 21, 2021

Shiii I might have this 3-0 Tate going into the 4th . Vieira is landing the harder shots YES. There is no grappling and Miesha is far more active and controlling the octagon ! Regardless Tate 2-1 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 21, 2021

Great fight. One of these girls is going to be very upset! #UFCVegas43 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) November 21, 2021

20-18 for Vieira, very heavy hands and good distance #UFCVegas43 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) November 21, 2021

Miesha needs more feints — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 21, 2021

New mythical fighter : stand and bang Miesha . These girls are trading #UFCVegas43 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 21, 2021

In all the exchanges I saw Vieira winning, it is very strong and big for this weight #UFCVegas43 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) November 21, 2021

Fun first round from these ladies #UFCVegas43 — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) November 21, 2021

UFC Vegas 43 Results: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate, Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

