Fighters React To Marcos Rogerio De Lima Knocking Out Ben Rothwell In Seconds At UFC Vegas 42

Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima ended up having some fireworks in their co-main event spot.
The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday afternoon (November 13, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 42 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
The fight didn’t last long as Marcos went right after him and stunned them. They traded in a phone booth space until Marcos knocked him out and Rothwell went down. 32-seconds was all it took.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
Coming into the fight, Rothwell went 3-1 in his last four fights. He got a TKO win over Stefan Struve at the UFC Washington event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C and then beat Ovince Saint Preux by split decision UFC Jacksonville before losing to Marcin Tybura in October 2020 by decision. He rallied back with a submission win over Chris Barnett in May 2021.
Rogerio de Lima entered this fight by going 3-2 in his previous five bouts. In his latest bout, he got a decision win over Maurice Greene by decision in May 2021.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
