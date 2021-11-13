Fighters React To Max Holloway Outstriking Yair Rodriguez In Memorable Fight At UFC Vegas 42

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez lived up to expectations of a great fight.
The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday afternoon (November 13, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 42 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. They were throwing hard shots from the start of the fight to the end. In the first round, Yair was doing some damage to the lead leg of Halloway.
They both stunned each other. Yair did get a few takedowns, but couldn’t keep him there. The second round was more striking action. The third round saw Holloway drop him then did some big time damage from full and back mount, but Yair continued to move forward and scrambled to his feet.
Even Yair got a takedown. Holloway moved up and stood so he could deliver a takedown of his own. Halloway did lock in a guillotine choke, but when they went to the ground in round four, Holloway gave it up in favor of punching them. Although Holloway gave out a lot of damage, he took a lot as well. In the end, Holloway got the decision win.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
Rodriguez was coming off a decision win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC Boston in October 2019 after their first fight ended in a no contest at UFC Mexico City. Before those fights, he had a spectacular last-second knockout win over Chan Sung Jung at UFC Denver. He has won an impressive nine of his last ten fights and currently boasts a record of 13-2-1.
Holloway dropped back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkanovski. Their first fight came at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw Halloway drop the featherweight title. Their rematch took place at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event and once again, Holloway lost by decision. He turned things around with a masterful win over Calvin Kattar by decision in January 2021.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
UFC Vegas 42 Results: Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodríguez, Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 42. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.