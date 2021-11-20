Film Room: 10 Fighters To Watch Tonight At UFC Vegas 43

Tonight, UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate (UFC Vegas 43) takes place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and we’ve got 10 fighters for you to look out for.

The UFC released a video showcasing some of the best finishes in the careers of 10 fighters competing at UFC Vegas 43. Here are the fighters who made the cut and a note on which of their performances was spotlighted in the video package.

Luana Pinheiro

Luana Pinheiro, Credit: UFC.com

Kicking off the UFC Vegas 43 lineup will be Luana Pinheiro competing against Sam Hughes in a strawweight bout. Pinheiro is 9-1 with seven consecutive wins. She earned her UFC contract last year with a victory on Dana White‘s Contender Series over Stephanie Frausto with a first-round KO that you can peep in the video!

Adrian Yanez

Adrian Yanez KOs Victor Rodriguez

Adrian Yanez also earned his UFC contract last year on Dana White’s Contender Series. The 27-year-old is 14-3 as a professional and is considered one of the best boxers and prospects in the bantamweight division. In his promotional debut, he earned a head kick KO over Victor Rodriguez (pictured above). You can watch the KO in live motion in the video!

Davey Grant

Davey Grant Lands Big On Jonathan Martinez

Yanez will be facing England’s own “Dangerous” Davey Grant (11-5). Grant has won three of his last four fights. In one of these victories, Grant scored a KO victory over Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 21 in March. You can relive that KO in the video!

Pat Sabatini

Pat Sabatini

Pat Sabatini (15-3) is 2-0 in the UFC and is currently enjoying a four-fight winning streak. In his most recent bout, Sabatini submitted Jamall Emmers via heel hook, which you can find in the video package. Sabatini’s bout against Tucker Lutz will be the featured preliminary bout tonight.

Sean Brady

28-year-old Sean Brady is one of the brightest prospects in the entire UFC. Brady is 4-0 in the promotion with an unblemished professional record of 14-0. Brady recently told MMA News that he expects to pick up the submission victory over Michael Chiesa tonight. If his prediction comes true, that would make for his third consecutive submission victory. You can catch one of those submissions in the video package.

Ketlen Vieira

Ketlen Vieira After Submitting Sara McMann

One half of the UFC Vegas 43 headliners, Ketlen Vieira, enters tonight’s event as the #7-ranked bantamweight. She holds victories over established names of WMMA Sara McMann and Cat Zingano. Vieira will look to add former UFC champion Miesha Tate to that list by the end of tonight. You can catch Vieira’s submission win over McMann in the video!

Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa

#6-ranked Michael Chiesa will have the opportunity to be the first man to defeat Sean Brady in tonight’s co-main event. Chiesa has confessed that he does not see any holes in Brady’s game whatsoever, but he’ll have to find one to be successful tonight. Since making the move to welterweight, Chiesa has gone 4-1 in the division, which includes a one-armed kimura over the legendary Carlos Condit. If you haven’t witnessed this must-see submission yet, you can do so in the video!

Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney revealed prior to tonight’s card that Michael Chiesa was a huge motivation for him to enter MMA, being that Chiesa was his high school wrestling coach! The two will be competing on the same card tonight. McKinney will be looking to follow up on his UFC debut, which was over in seven seconds! You can catch the full debut in the video package, but don’t blink!

Rani Yahya

Rani Yahya

A 10-year veteran of the UFC, Rani Yahya is well known for his submission skills. A mouthdropping 21 of Yahya’s 27 career victories have been submissions. This includes a patient and technically flawless arm-triangle choke over Ray Rodriguez in his most recent bout, which is included in the video package.

Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate, Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

One of the most respected pioneers of women’s MMA, Miesha Tate is back in the main event tonight as she goes against Ketlen Vieira. Tate is planning for this bout to be the beginning of a historic comeback run that will see her re-capture the UFC bantamweight championship. In the video below, we relive the moment Tate won UFC gold when she submitted Holly Holm in 2016.

Finally, you can check out the video below of some of the best finishes from these UFC Vegas 43 Fighters to Watch!