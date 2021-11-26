Film Room: Feel The Immediate Aftermath Of Holloway/Rodriguez Classic

If you’re in need of one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, re-watch the UFC Vegas 42 main event between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez.

The two featherweights put on an Intro to Mixed Martial Arts package that could turn any casual or newbie fan into an invested follower of the sport. If nothing else, they could have a favorite fighter or fighters in Max Holloway and/or Yair Rodriguez after their inspiring contest.

Holloway and Rodriguez have also expressed their fandom for one another after sharing the cage in such a testing battle. Their peers applauded their efforts as well following the fight. In fact, many are considering it to be the 2021 Fight of the Year.

Monday, ESPN’s official MMA Twitter page shared in-cage footage from the immediate aftermath of the UFC Vegas 42 main event. In the first clip, viewers are invited into the first interaction between the two warriors at the conclusion of the contest.

They also shared footage of Rodriguez’s coach, Israel Martiniez, praising his fighter for his warrior spirit.

“You fought hard as f—… You didn’t get the win but you learned a lot, brother.”@panteraufc’s coach, @IzzyStyle, had some inspirational words for his fighter after #UFCVegas43 👏 pic.twitter.com/07ofTQAIft — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 23, 2021

For more behind-the-scenes footage from UFC Vegas 43, you can view the full episode of UFC Destined: Holloway vs. Rodriguez available with a subscription of ESPN+.

Was Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez the 2021 Fight of the Year?