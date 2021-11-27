Frank Mir, Mike Perry, & Matt Mitrione Compete Tonight In Triller Event

Tonight from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Triller will host Triad Combat: Mir vs. Pulev live on pay-per-view.

Triller will bring to life their new concept for combat sports that they view as a hybrid between boxing and MMA. Under the Triad Combat rules, fighters will compete in a triangular ring in two-minute rounds. The boxing/MMA hybrid comes into play with fighters having leeway for clinching and striking in the clinch.

The event begins at 8 PM ET on FITE TV and is available for streaming for $19.99. It can be purchased right here. The event will also be featuring iconic rock band Metallica. You can peep the official poster for the event below.

Fight Card

In tonight’s inaugural Triad Combat event, MMA legend Frank Mir will take on Kubrat Pulev in the main event. Pulev is a 28-2 boxer with 14 knockouts. He has only lost to world champions Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko. Pulev is 40 years old and last competed in December 2020 in the loss to Joshua.

Mir is a former UFC heavyweight champion who last competed in MMA at Bellator 231 in 2019, defeating Roy Nelson via unanimous decision. Mir made his professional boxing debut against Steve Cunningham in April at Triller’s Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event. Mir lost via unanimous decision.

The co-main event will feature MMA vet Matt Mitrione facing Alexander Flores in another heavyweight bout. The 31-year-old Flores is 18-3-1 as a professional boxer, last competing in November 2020 in a loss to Luis Ortiz. This will be Mitrione’s first time competing in a boxing/non-MMA contest.

Also on tap tonight is the colorful Mike Perry, who recently exited the UFC and signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Under BKFC contracts, fighters are free to pursue other ventures, and that is what Perry will do tonight when he takes on Sakio Bika.

Bika is a 42-year-old professional boxer with a record of 35-7-3. He last competed in March, defeating his opponent Sam Soliman via unanimous decision. Perry has only competed in one professional boxing match, which was a 2015 knockout loss.

MMA News will bring you the results and highlights from tonight’s Triad Combat event at the conclusion of the event. Below, you can find the full lineup:

Main Card (FITE TV, 8 PM ET)

Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir

Matt Mitrione vs. Alexander Flores

Mike Perry vs. Sakio Bika

Derek Campos vs. Brian Vera

Albert Tumenov vs. Scott Simon

Steven Graham vs. Harry Gigliotti

Alexa Culp vs. Angelina Hoffschneider

Weigh-Ins

As you wait for tonight’s action, you can check out the weigh-in video below!