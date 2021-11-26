Frank Mir Says Triller Payday Is Highest Of His Career

Frank Mir, a former UFC heavyweight champion, says his fight on Saturday at Triller Triad Combat against Kubrat Pulev will be the highest payday of his career.

Mir has been a part of massive fights and events like headlining UFC 100 against Brock Lesnar. He also headlined Bellator shows, as well, but on Saturday, he says his payday is the highest of his career.

“Not [by a significant amount],” Mir said on The MMA Hour. “The second Brock fight was close, but that was the second biggest of my career. But no, this one … in fact, if I hit my bonuses and I win, I’m basically touching on seven figures. And I’ve never been within a couple hundred grand of that in the MMA world.”

“It’s a testament to what Triller is doing, pushing the paydays and sharing the income. I realize this is a couple of years ago and this is kind of bittersweet for me,” Mir said. “I looked at some of the pay-per-view buys that Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury sold. And what they took home for paydays. Brock and I sold more pay-per-views, and I didn’t take home nowhere near as much as either one of them. Brock and I combined didn’t take home ten percent of what they got.”

Frank Mir is set to headline the Triller card on Saturday. It’s a special rules fight as it is mainly boxing with some clinching. The former UFC heavyweight champ fought for Triller on the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren card where he fought former IBF cruiserweight champ, Steve Cunningham where he lost by decision but did much better than many thought. Prior to that, he beat Roy Nelson by decision at Bellator 231 which snapped his four-fight losing skid.

