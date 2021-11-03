Justin Gaethje Believes He Has Seen Better Competition Than Michael Chandler

Justin Gaethje is criticizing the level of competition Michael Chandler has faced in his career.

The mental warfare continues between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. The two will be facing off on the main card of the upcoming UFC 268 event. The lead-up to the fight has not been dull, to say the least. Both have been making comments and challenges toward one each other for months. Now, in a recent interview, Gaethje compared the level of opponents they have lost to.

“I’ve been finished two times, (submitted) once by elite competition, by the most elite competition,” Gaethje said on the UFC Unfiltered podcast. “He’s been knocked out by less-than-elite competition. At the end of the day, I have to talk this man up because he is so dangerous, so explosive, and so athletic.”

Gaethje believes that he is one win away from a title fight with champion Charles Oliveira. He thinks he is a better fighter than Chandler and the nature of his losses is something that he can hold over his opponent as well. Although Gaethje thinks he will be victorious over Chandler, he can’t help but acknowledge his talent and skills. Chandler has been trying to get in Gaethje’s head as well, publically issuing a challenge that both men come straight forward in their fight.

Chandler is also looking for a title shot with a win. It is very possible that this bout is a title contention eliminating bout, however, Chandler’s last loss was to Oliveira. The lightweight division is perhaps the most stacked in the UFC. Any fighter in the top ten could realistically fight for the title within the next year, and there are fighters on the rise such as Islam Makhachev who could be jumping the line. Either way, this is an important fight for both Gaethje and Chandler.

Do you agree with Justin Gaethje? Has he faced better competition in his career?