[ARCHIVES] St-Pierre Jumps McGregor in Updated UFC P4P Rankings

The following is a walk down memory lane to what the official UFC rankings were four years ago, following one of the greatest UFC events of all time: UFC 217. The following article is presented in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News Archives.
On This Day Four Years Ago…
[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 14, 2017, 12:09 PM]
Having held the second spot in the UFC’s pound for pound (P4P) rankings despite being inactive for over a year, Conor McGregor has slipped one spot to third in place of GSP
UFC 217 was the set of one of the more impressive cards in recent times.
Georges St-Pierre’s victory over Michael Bisping earned him the UFC middleweight title following an absence of four years from the sport. It seemingly did enough to convince the promotion that he was worthy of overtaking UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in their updated list.
Former 135-pound champion Cody Garbrandt also slipped down the P4P rankings due to his TKO loss against new champion TJ Dillashaw while Rose Namajunas’ shocking women’s strawweight title victory saw Joanna Jedrzejczyk slip to 15th on the list.
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Georges St-Pierre +1
3 Conor McGregor -1
4 Max Holloway
5 Daniel Cormier
6 TJ Dillashaw +1
7 Stipe Miocic -1
8 Tyron Woodley
9 Tony Ferguson
10 Cyborg Cris +1
11 Cody Garbrandt -1
12 Amanda Nunes
13 Robert Whittaker +1
14 Jose Aldo -1
15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Demetrious Johnson
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Henry Cejudo
3 Ray Borg
4 Sergio Pettis
5 Jussier Formiga
6 Wilson Reis
7 Brandon Moreno
8 Ben Nguyen
9 John Moraga
10 Dustin Ortiz -1
11 Tim Elliott
12 Alexander Pantoja
13 Louis Smolka
14 Deiveson Figueiredo
15 Magomed Bibulatov -1
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt
2 Dominick Cruz
3 Raphael Assuncao +1
4 Jimmie Rivera -1
5 John Lineker
6 Bryan Caraway
7 Marlon Moraes +2
8 Aljamain Sterling -1
9 John Dodson -1
10 Thomas Almeida
11 Pedro Munhoz
12 Eddie Wineland
13 Rob Font +1
14 Matthew Lopez -1
15 Johnny Eduardo
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Jose Aldo
2 Frankie Edgar
3 Ricardo Lamas
4 Cub Swanson
5 Chan Sung Jung
6 Brian Ortega
7 Yair Rodriguez
8 Jeremy Stephens
9 Darren Elkins
10 Renato Moicano
11 Dennis Bermudez
12 Dooho Choi
13 Mirsad Bektic
14 Myles Jury
15 Jason Knight
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Conor McGregor
1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)
2 Khabib Nurmagomedov
3 Edson Barboza
4 Eddie Alvarez
5 Justin Gaethje
6 Nate Diaz
7 Dustin Poirier +1
8 Kevin Lee -1
9 Michael Chiesa +1
10 Al Iaquinta +1
11 Michael Johnson -2
12 Beneil Dariush
13 Anthony Pettis
14 James Vick * NR
15 Evan Dunham -1
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Stephen Thompson
2 Robbie Lawler
3 Colby Covington
4 Rafael Dos Anjos +1
5 Demian Maia -1
6 Jorge Masvidal
7 Darren Till +1
8 Carlos Condit -1
9 Donald Cerrone
10 Santiago Ponzinibbio
11 Neil Magny
12 Kamaru Usman
13 Gunnar Nelson
14 Dong Hyun Kim
15. Alex Oliveira
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Georges St-Pierre
1 Robert Whittaker (Interim Champion)
2 Michael Bisping
3 Yoel Romero
4 Luke Rockhold
5 Jacare Souza
6 Chris Weidman
7 Derek Brunson
8 Anderson Silva
9 Kelvin Gastelum
10 David Branch
11 Uriah Hall +1
12 Vitor Belfort -1
13 Krzysztof Jotko
14 Lyoto Machida
15 Paulo Costa
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Alexander Gustafsson
2 Volkan Oezdemir
3 Glover Teixeira
4 Jimi Manuwa
5 Ovince Saint Preux
6 Mauricio Rua
7 Misha Cirkunov
8 Corey Anderson
9 Ilir Latifi
Patrick Cummins
11 Rogerio Nogueira
12 Gadzhimurad Antigulov
13 Tyson Pedro
14 Jan Blachowicz
15 Jared Cannonier * NR
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Stipe Miocic
1 Alistair Overeem
2 Fabricio Werdum
3 Cain Velasquez
4 Francis Ngannou
5 Mark Hunt
6 Derrick Lewis
7 Alexander Volkov
8 Marcin Tybura
9 Curtis Blaydes
10 Stefan Struve
11 Aleksei Oleinik
12 Andrei Arlovski +1
13 Junior Albini -1
14 Travis Browne
15 Tim Johnson
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
2 Jessica Andrade
3 Claudia Gadelha
4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
5 Tecia Torres
6 Michelle Waterson
7 Cynthia Calvillo
8 Carla Esparza
9 Felice Herrig
10 Alexa Grasso +1
11 Cortney Casey +1
12 Paige VanZant -2
13 Joanne Calderwood
14 Randa Markos
15 Maryna Moroz
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Holly Holm
3 Julianna Pena
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Ronda Rousey
6 Cat Zingano
7 Sara McMann
8 Ketlen Vieira
9 Germaine of Randamie
Alexis Davis
11 Liz Carmouche
12 Marion Reneau
13 Katlyn Chookagian
14 Bethe Correia
15 Leslie Smith