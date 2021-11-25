Thursday, November 25, 2021
HomeFacebook

[ARCHIVES] Here’s How The MMA World Celebrated Thanksgiving 2017

By Adam Haynes
Thanksgiving
Image Credit: via Daniel Cormier's Official Instagram Account

[MMA NEWS ARCHIVES]

Here is a trip down memory lane to see how the MMA community rang in Thanksgiving four years ago. The following story is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News Archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 23, 2017, 1:57 PM]

Fighters, coaches, commentators and the rest of the MMA community gave their best wishes to all on Thursday

While Thanksgiving for most will be a day to enjoy some good food and a couple of beets with family and friends, many fighters will likely be found in the gym for most of the day.

Filipino boxing champion, Manny Pacquiao certainly raised a few eyebrows with his subtle teasing of a “real boxing match” in 2018 with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. “The Notorious” is yet to confirm his return to the promotion and there is still speculation linking him with a boxing bout in the new year.

Elsewhere, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Bellator Grand Prix Heavyweight Quinton “Rampage” Jackson also took to social media to wish their followers a happy holiday:

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Google News.

Latest MMA News

Trending Articles

More Top Stories

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMA NEWS