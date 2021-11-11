Harrison To Be Cageside For Bellator 271 Cyborg Bout: “Gonna Be Fun”

Bellator 271 will have itself a special guest.

Tomorrow night, Friday, November 12, Bellator 271 will take place from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. If that venue sounds familiar to you, that may be because this is the same building where the PFL has hosted its events. So with Cris Cyborg headlining the card, Kayla Harrison took special notice of the Bellator champ’s arrival.

“I heard someone’s coming in my backyard. I heard someone’s coming into my town…I might have to roll through, check it out, look at some future opponents,” Harrison teased on the Punchin’ In With American Top Team podcast.

Cyborg and Harrison have had exchanges in the past, including Cyborg challenging Harrison to a fight. Though Harrison has returned that interest recently, she still mostly dismisses whatever the Brazilian has to say.

“Yeah, she tries to stay relevant. I feel like any time anyone has any bit of press or anything, she chimes in and says irrelevant things,” Harrison said.

There’s one sure-fire way in life to prove that you are not all talk: show up face to face. And that is exactly what Harrison plans to do at Bellator 271, strictly as a fan, of course. Although, the back-to-back PFL lightweight champion did tease that her attendance may carry some “audience participation” of some kind.

“I’m pretty sure I’m gonna be cageside. Gonna be fun, gonna be a good time,” Harrison said with a smirk.

Kayla Harrison is currently a free agent after winning the latest PFL season. Tomorrow night, Harrison will begin to get a closer glimpse at potential opponents before making her next move.

Will you be tuning in to Bellator 271 to see what might unfold with Kayla Harrison in attendance for Cris Cyborg‘s main event?