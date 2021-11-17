Henry Cejudo Asks For Prayers As His Sister Battles Stage 4 Cancer

Henry Cejudo has revealed that his sister, Gloria Cejudo, is currently battling stage 4 cancer.

The former two-division UFC champion shared the unfortunate news on social media Tuesday. While he is simply asking for prayers, “Triple C” remains concerned as his family is unaware as to where exactly the cancer is originating from.

“Hey guys, I just want to ask for your prayers for my sister Gloria Cejudo who is battling stage four cancer. It’s been challenging for the family as we don’t know where the origin of the cancer is coming from. I just ask to keep us in your prayers. ❤️❤️❤️” Henry Cejudo shared on Tuesday.

Stage 4 cancer is often referred to as metastatic cancer. Metastatic cancer spreads from the point of origin throughout different areas of the body. Not all stage 4 cancers are terminal. However, most treatment options are only intended to reduce pain and discomfort as opposed to actually eliminating the disease. Surgical removal of the cancer cells can be weighed as an option too.

Henry Cejudo retired from MMA following his UFC 249 victory over Dominick Cruz in 2020. He has been teasing a return for quite some time, most frequently calling out UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.