‘Little Homophobic’ Mike Perry Hesitant To Let Julian Lane Bang, Bro

With Mike Perry signing to BKFC he has a lot of options in front of him, but Julian Lane may not be one of them.

Perry shocked the MMA world with the announcement that he was leaving the UFC and had signed to BKFC. Sure, he had only won three of his last ten fights, but he is always an exciting fighter to watch with a unique personality to boot.

Nevertheless, Perry is set to make the transition to BKFC, with some notable names in the bare-knuckle circuit already calling him out. One of these people is two-time Ultimate Fighter alum Julian Lane, known better as the “Let me bang, bro” guy, who has a 3-4 record in bare-knuckle boxing and called out the former UFC fighter on Instagram.

“Mike platinum Perry signs to @bareknucklefc ‼️‼️🔥🔥 Should I let him bang? 🤷🏽‍♂️👊🏽🔥” Lane wrote.

However, it seems that Mike Perry is not particularly interested in this specific matchup. When asked about it on The MMA Hour, he gave the most on-brand response imaginable, saying that he was not interested in facing someone who would want to do the things that Lane does.

“I don’t know a sensitive way to say it. I’m a little homophobic when it comes to MMA fighting callouts. I don’t want my opponents to want to bang, bro. So I’m a little hesitant with that one. I mean, we can make any fight happen, though. Whoever Bare Knuckle (makes) happen, but I want to get slim pickings because that’s one fight, and there’s other guys too,” Perry said.

At this point in time, there is no indication on when Mike Perry will make his BKFC debut or who it will be against. That said, BKFC President Dave Feldman has said he is willing to give the former UFC fighter an immediate title shot, so a fight with Julian Lane seems unlikely at this point.

Check out the full interview with Mike Perry below: