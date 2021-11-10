Ian Garry Won’t Acknowledge Callouts From ‘Online Cowards’

Ian Garry won’t be paying attention to any fighter calling him out on social media.

Garry had a successful UFC debut on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden as he scored a first-round KO win over Jordan Williams. Early on, Garry was getting hit but he made a good adjustment and caught Williams with a clean right hand.

After the win, the Irishman said this is the takeover part two and many are already looking forward to seeing who he fights next. Yet, for Garry, he says he’ll face anyone the UFC gives him but won’t be responding to anyone calling him on social media.

“Typing sh*t online isn’t calling someone out. Sending a tweet out, putting something on Instagram isn’t how we do this. You want some of this, get on to Dana (White). Get on to Sean Shelby,” Garry said post-fight after UFC 268. “Get on to Mick Maynard. Don’t talk some sh*t online. I’m game – I’ll say yes. I’m a competitor.

Ian Garry. Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

“You think you’re better than me? Let’s see. But don’t chat some sh*t online. Anybody who chats sh*t online is going to rule it out: You’re a coward. If you chat sh*t online, you’re just trying to get attention because I’ve got some hype and you want a bit of it. If you’re real about it, get on with the guys, make the fight, and let’s do it.”

Although Garry doesn’t like fighters calling him out on social media, that is how many fighters angle for and get fights. However, the Irishman is old school and would rather deal with everything behind closed doors and let the UFC handle all that.

With the win at UFC 268, Garry is now 8-0 as a pro. Prior to the signing with the UFC, he was the Cage Warriors welterweight champion.

Who would you like to see Ian Garry fight next?