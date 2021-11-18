Jack Shore vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Set For March 19

A battle of undefeated bantamweight prospects has been added to the UFC‘s upcoming card on March 19.

According to Alex Behunin of Cageside Press, Jack Shore will take on Umar Nurmagomedov. The location of the March 19 card has not been announced, nor the main event, but there have been rumors that the card will take place in England. However, as of right now, that has not been confirmed or announced.

Jack Shore (15-0) is coming off a decision win over Liudvik Sholinian back in September who took the fight on short notice. He was supposed to face Said Nurmagomedov on the card but he was forced out of the bout. The Welsh fighter is 4-0 in the UFC with his other wins over Hunter Azure, Aaron Phillips, and Nohelin Hernandez. The 26-year-old is also the former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion.

Umar Nurmagomedov (13-0) is the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov and had a successful UFC debut back in January as he submitted Sergey Morozov. Prior to that, the 25-year-old fought for promotions like PFL and GFC in Russia where he did beat current UFC fighter, Saidyokub Kakhramonov.

Currently, the only other fight confirmed for the card is Tom Aspinall vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov.

Who do you think will win on March 19, Jack Shore or Umar Nurmagomedov?