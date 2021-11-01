Jake Paul Counters Tyson/Tommy Fury Combo By Adding Hasbulla

Jake Paul wasn’t going to just take the news of Tommy Fury adding older brother Tyson Fury to his team lying down.

On December 18, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will settle their grudge when the two duke it out in Tampa, Florida on pay-per-view. The stakes will be high, as a loss for Fury means he would go by the name of “Tommy Fumbles” henceforth, while a victory would net him an extra $500,000.

Heading into the biggest fight of his young boxing career, Tommy Fury has decided to cut no corners and has formally added older brother Tyson Fury to his team. The lineal champion will serve as a coach and corner Tommy in his bout against Jake Paul.

Paul would initially scoff at the addition before then deciding to bring in the heavy artillery: Hasbulla Magomedov.

Hasbulla Magomedov

TikTok star Hasbulla Magomedov, known by many as “Mini Khabib,” has been taking the world by storm with his many popular videos. He has developed a wide fan base within the MMA community, including many of its fighters. Hasbulla was even a special guest at this past weekend’s UFC 267 event, where he was cageside to catch all the action, including cheering on fellow Russian Islam Makhachev.

Also, we would be remiss if we did not point out that Hasbulla is one of the most feared individuals currently walking planet earth. In fact, he even landed a clean shot square in the jaw of former UFC champ-champ Daniel Cormier at UFC 267. Cormier would later acknowledge that he had it coming after letting his guard down around such a dangerous adversary.

Here is how Paul revealed the news via his Instagram Stories over the weekend (h/t boxing journalist Michael Benson).

Jake Paul reacts to Tyson Fury helping to train Tommy Fury for their fight… pic.twitter.com/zipjOnugiF — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 30, 2021

“Love this. My previous opponents have had coaching from Floyd Mayweather (TWICE) & The Legendary Freddie Roach To No Success…And Now Tyson Will Try And Help Lil Tommy,” Paul began before later revealing the big power move.

“Official Announcement: It’s confirmed that Hasbulla will be coming to my camp in a few weeks to train and corner me for this fight.”

Now would be a good time to remind the public that it is too late for Tommy Fury to pull out of the fight, as the contract has been signed and the event has already been announced.

Who would you rather have help you prepare for the fight of your life? Tyson Fury or Hasbulla?