Quote: Fury Will Bend Over Paul’s Girl & ‘Do Her Like A Dog’ After KO Win

Jake Paul may be fighting Tommy Fury next, but his opponent’s father had some things to say at their pre-fight press conference.

The YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has accepted his first fight against someone who has pro boxing experience. While he has faced former world champions and Olympians, none have had pro boxing experience until now when he faces off against Fury, who is the younger brother of the heavyweight champion and has a record of 7-0.

Ahead of their clash on December 18th, a press conference was held that saw Tommy, Tyson, and their father John Fury live in attendance while Jake Paul chimed in through live stream by a pool. While this was supposed to build hype for the fight, it was the elder Fury that stole the show, going back and forth with the YouTuber throughout the entirety of the press conference.

Perhaps the biggest moment came when Father Fury told Paul to take off his sunglasses in order to see the fear in the eyes of the influencer. When Paul refused and told Tommy to “shut your bitches up for me,” John stood up and looked as though he was going to punch the television that Paul was speaking through.

John Fury just squared up to a TV screen pic.twitter.com/sULnI2ccjQ — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 (@TheArtOfWar6) November 24, 2021

This was not the only fiery moment that occurred between John Fury and Jake Paul during this entertaining, if not bizarre, press conference. Later on, Fury made a prediction that his son would knock out the YouTuber and then fornicate with his lady in front of him.

“You know, when Tommy knocks you out, don’t you, he’s gonna bend your girlfriend over and do her like a dog in front of you. So I’m telling you straight up,” Fury said.

Things got somehow more intense towards the end, as John Fury once again tried to get Paul to remove his sunglasses. But again, Paul was having none of it. In return, he offered something for Fury to do instead.

“I can see the fear in your eyes ’cause you won’t take them glasses off, and that’s some first-class shit how he won’t remove his eyewear! Get the glasses off, you idiot,” John Fury said.

“Suck my dick. Suck my dick real good, sir,” Paul responded.

“You ain’t got a fucking dick to suck. You’ve got a fanny between your legs,” Fury retorted.

The wild exchanges between John Fury and Jake Paul during this press conference left some saying that this was the real fight to make. Of course, that will never happen, but what will be going down is the fight with Tommy Fury, set to take place December 18th on pay-per-view.

