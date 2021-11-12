Jamahal Hill Moving On From Brutal Arm Injury Against Paul Craig

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill is looking forward to getting back in the Octagon after suffering a nasty arm injury against Paul Craig.

Hill’s fight against Craig at UFC 263 ended early during a chaotic grappling exchange just two minutes into the first round. After Hill’s arm appeared to snap, Craig poured it on with nasty ground-and-pound to finish the bout.

The entire UFC and MMA community feared the worst as they watched Hill’s arm snap, but remarkably he was able to recover quickly and will face Jimmy Crute at UFC Vegas 44. It’s a massive fight for the division, and the winner could become the dark horse at 205 pounds.

During a recent interview with MMA News’ James Lynch, Hill described the moment he knew his arm was compromised at UFC 263 and his immediate frustration with the stoppage, before ultimately realizing he suffered a devastating injury.

Jamahal Hill Faces Jimmy Crute At UFC Vegas 44

“I don’t care about it. It is what it is,” Hill said. “I was the one in there. If I’m outside looking and it’s one of my guys, somebody that I’m watching, I probably would agree with everybody else. But I was in there. I wanted to fight. I didn’t even know my arm was dislocated. I was trying to win. I saw it, and then I’m like, ‘Oh, shit, now I gotta finish him before anybody see it, before he notices.”

Hill’s loss to Craig was the first of his largely impressive UFC tenure. He’s earned a stoppage win over the likes of Ovince St. Preux and Darko Stosic after garnering the attention of UFC president Dana White on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Hill will face a tough test in Crute, who coincidentally suffered a nasty injury of his own against Anthony Smith at UFC 261. Both men have a lot to gain in their returns to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 44.

Do you think Jamahal Hill could be a UFC light heavyweight champion in the future?