Jéssica Andrade Makes Her Prediction For Namajunas vs. Zhang 2

A strawweight title fight is on tap for the upcoming UFC 268 event.

Champion Rose Namajunas will be taking on Weili Zhang in the co-main event of UFC 268. These two have fought before, the first faced off at UFC 261 back in April. Namajunas walked away from that bout with the UFC belt around her waist. Zhang will be looking to regain her title, while Namajunas looks to make in 2-0 against Zhang. Making a prediction for the fight is one person who might know best, Jéssica Andrade.

“I’ve fought them both and with Weili it was quick so I didn’t get a chance to know her as a fighter, but I fought Rose and I know her potential,” Andrade told The South China Morning Post. “I think she is going to win.”

Andrade has an interesting point of view in this prediction. She has fought both women. She has, in fact, lost to both but she does hold a win over Namajunas. As a former champion and the number one ranked flyweight contender, Andrade is picking Namajunas to pull out the win again.

“Weili is very quick, Rose is stronger than she looks. I don’t think this will be a five-round fight, and I think Rose is going to get the win. Then I will fight anyone to get my shot and I will have my chance to win the belt back again.”

The first go-around for these two didn’t even make it out of the first round. Namajunas ended Zhang’s night early with a head kick KO. That was the first career loss for Zhang, and she is doing everything in her power to make sure things end differently this time around. Zhang has enlisted the help of former two-division champion Henry Cejudo in training.

Even though Andrade is now at flyweight, she could easily make the decision to drop back down to 115 pounds now that she has lost her title shot against Valentina Shevchenko. If that were to happen it is very likely she could see one of these two fighters again.

What is your prediction for the strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang?