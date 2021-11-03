Jimmie Rivera To Sign With BKFC, Reveals Manager

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will be adding another former UFC fighter to their roster.

According to Malki Kawa, the head of First Round Management, he revealed Rivera has agreed to sign with BKFC. Who he will fight and when is uncertain, but the former ranked UFC bantamweight has agreed to join the sans gloves promotion. BKFC has yet to publicly confirm the signing.

“They are signing my guy Jimmie Rivera, no one knows about that so I just broke it here on The Schmo. Jimmie Rivera is going to be there,” Malki Kawa said to The Schmo.

Rivera does have good standup and does have some name value so he will be a good fit in BKFC. The promotion has been signing a ton of ex-UFC fighters with many of them from First Round, including Mike Perry who just recently signed.

Jimmie Rivera (23-5) is coming off a Fight of the Night decision loss to Pedro Munhoz back in February. The loss made him just 2-4 in his last six and his contract had expired and the UFC opted not to re-sign him. Since then, many thought he would sign with another MMA promotion but it appears he will be heading to BKFC.

In his career, Rivera holds notable wins over Munhoz, Urijah Faber, John Dodson, Thomas Almeida, Cody Stamann, and Marcus Brimage among others. He began his UFC run on a five-fight winning streak and was 21-1 before getting his first UFC main event against Marlon Moraes where he lost by KO in 33-seconds.

Are you excited to see Jimmie Rivera fight in BKFC?