Joanna Jędrzejczyk Says Weili Zhang Is Not The Same Since Their Fight

Joanna Jędrzejczyk does not think Weili Zhang is the same fighter since their 2020 bout.

For three years straight, every fight Joanna Jędrzejczyk had been in was a title fight. She was the reigning strawweight champion from 2015-2017, so she knows a thing or two about fighting for the belt.

This time around, it will be Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang battling it out for the 115-pound championship. Jędrzejczyk will be looking in from the outside but has some thoughts on the two fighters involved in the UFC 268 co-main event.

Jędrzejczyk has an interesting take because she has faced both of these ladies before. Her last fight was against Zhang at UFC 248. Although Jędrzejczyk lost that bout, she feels she may have taken a piece of Zhang with her.

“Somebody from my camp told me that Weili Zhang is not the same after our fight, and it happened. She lost via knockout very quick,” Jędrzejczyk told The MMA Hour. “And I received the same message a few days ago, that she’s not the same anymore. I don’t know. I concur that she’s training really hard, and I know the Chinese mentality that she will be prepared very well.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“But the question is: Is her head going to handle this? We don’t know. But Rose, I’m happy for her. I’m happy for her. It’s a roller coaster: She won, she lost, she again.”

Joanna Jędrzejczyk Makes Official Prediction For Namajunas/Zhang

Since Jędrzejczyk feels this way about Zhang, she is taking Namajunas to win and defend the title on Nov. 6.



“I think Rose again,” Jędrzejczyk said. “I said that last time that she’s going to win first round, and then it happened, and I feel like Rose is going to win.”

Jędrzejczyk is not in any hurry to get back in the Octagon. She was recently removed from the rankings due to her inactivity. This fact is not bothering her, as she has made it clear she is waiting for the right moment to return.

The former champion also stated that she would like to be better compensated in her comeback appearance. Her removal doesn’t mean she is out to the UFC, the opposite really. She is still training and could return for the right fight.

Do you agree with Joanna Jędrzejczyk, that Weili Zhang isn’t the same since their fight?

