Jon Jones Once Again Marks Sobriety Milestone After Initial Error

As former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones attempts to turn things around in his personal life after his latest arrest, he is also fixing another mistake on a smaller scale.

Jones was arrested on battery domestic violence and vehicle tampering charges just hours after receiving induction into the UFC Hall of Fame for his fight with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165. He allegedly assaulted his wife in their Caesar’s Palace hotel room in front of the couple’s children.

After the incident, Jones posted the following on his Instagram stories, vowing to remove alcohol from his life forever.

Sunday, Jones reflected on the Las Vegas incident and gave an update on his sobriety from alcohol.

“Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 21, 2021

“Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour,” Jones said. “My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting.”

After Jones shared this post, MMA reporter Bike Bohn shared that it had actually been 58 days, not 60. This caused many people to have a field day about Jones’ error, including Daniel Cormier, who found the mistake to be hilarious, and Chael Sonnen, who used the error as an opportunity to send a message to Jones about the meaning of sobriety.

Jon Jones Sober For 60 Days…For Real This Time

Tuesday night, Jones took to Twitter to once again mark his 60-day milestone while acknowledging his initial miscount.

OK 60 days for real now, sucks I messed that up.😩 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 24, 2021

“OK 60 days for real now, sucks I messed that up,” Jones posted.

Jon Jones has been away from the UFC Octagon since vacating the light heavyweight title last year. After his successful defense against Dominick Reyes, Jones left the division to pursue a new venture at heavyweight. Jones has yet to make his heavyweight debut and is targeting a return for sometime next year.

Jones and the UFC have made it clear that he’ll more than likely face the Francis Ngannou/Ciryl Gane winner for his heavyweight debut. Ngannou will defend his title against Gane at UFC 270 in January.

Actions speak much louder than words, and Jones will arguably have to prove that he’s willing to make substantial changes to stay out of trouble away from MMA. For now, fans are looking forward to his return to the sport he’s dominated for years.

What do you predict for Jon Jones in 2022?