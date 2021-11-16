Jon Jones Believes Latest Arrest May Have Been A Blessing In Disguise

Jon Jones believes his recent troubles might be a good thing for him in the long run.

After Jones was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his fight against Alexander Gustafsson, he was arrested for alleged domestic violence. After that, his gym, JacksonWink removed him from the gym, and many thought that would be the time “Bones” would realize he needs to make life changes.

As of right now, it’s uncertain if Jones has made any significant changes in his life. He did vow to leave alcohol in his past, but now, he thinks hitting rock bottom may be good for him.

Maybe rock bottom was the foundation I needed — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 15, 2021

“Maybe rock bottom was the foundation I needed,” Jones tweeted.

Jon Jones, of course, has now found a new ‘home base’ as he will train at Greg Jackson’s affiliate gym. He is preparing for his heavyweight move which he has been targeting for nearly two years now, but has yet to do, so whether or not he actually will is uncertain at this point.

The above tweet from Jones was posted moments before sharing an update on his training progress.

Today I felt like a rookie, my mind was absolutely blown. New levels pic.twitter.com/9p1HKELOdz — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2021

Turn lemons into lemonade ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/ca22j685Fe — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 15, 2021

Jones has not fought since UFC 247 in February of 2020 where he beat Dominick Reyes by decision to defend his light heavyweight title. It was a close fight that some thought Reyes won. Prior to that, he scored a split decision win over Thiago Santos to defend his title. In his career, he holds notable wins over Daniel Cormier, Gustafsson, twice, Shogun Rua, Glover Teixeira, Vitor Belfort, Lyoto Machida, Ryan Bader, and Rampage Jackson among others.

The hope for Bones is to fight sometime in 2022 against the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title. Whether or not that will actually happen is to be seen, as the UFC hasn’t shown interest in booking the fight.

What do you make of Jon Jones saying rock bottom is the foundation he needs?