Jon Jones: LHW Experience Will Help Me Be More “Unique” Than Gane

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has discussed his expected move up to heavyweight in 2022, suggesting “the world isn’t ready.”

Jones is undoubtedly the greatest light heavyweight of all time and is widely regarded as the leading contender in the overall GOAT debate. The two-time 205-pound king became the youngest champion in UFC history with his title victory over Maurício “Shogun” Rua in 2011. Among a host of light heavyweight records, Jones boasts the most title defenses, most wins, and the longest winning streak.

After returning from suspension to regain the belt with a win over Alexander Gustafsson in 2018, Jones went on to defend the gold three times against Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Dominick Reyes during his second reign. After a tight decision victory over “The Devastator,” Jones vacated the belt to pursue a move up to heavyweight.

Jones Says The World Isn’t Ready For Heavyweight “Bones”

Jones has now been out of action since last February. In that time, “Bones” has continuously shared training videos and updates on his ongoing transition to the UFC’s heaviest division. After Francis Ngannou dethroned Stipe Miocic earlier this year, most had expected Jones to be the first challenge to the Cameroonian’s reign.

After failed negotiations and a public feud over the promotion’s failure to meet his pay demands, Jones announced that he’d remain on the sidelines until 2022. Despite a troubling arrest for battery domestic violence, Jones’ comeback is seemingly still on track. The 34-year-old was recently spotted training with Henry Cejudo at the Fight Ready gym.

Providing a further update on his heavyweight status, Jones recently interacted with a fan on Twitter. Responding to a question surrounding Ciryl Gane’s abilities, “Bones” admitted the Frenchman is “pretty unique” for a heavyweight, but claimed the world isn’t prepared for the level of uniqueness he’s set to bring to the Octagon in his new weight class.

I think he’s pretty unique for a heavyweight, I don’t think the world is ready for how unique I’m going to be. I believe my light heavyweight experience will be the biggest difference in my future fights. https://t.co/BbXyC0d7CX — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 15, 2021

Ciryl Gane is set to clash with current champion Ngannou in a blockbuster unification bout at UFC 270 next year. The general consensus is that Jones will likely face the winner in the second quarter of 2022, a timeframe he confirmed for his divisional debut at the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony in September.

How do you think Jon Jones would fare against Ciryl Gane?