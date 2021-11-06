[ARCHIVES] Jon Jones vs. Rose Namajunas? Only At Jackson-Wink MMA

[MMA NEWS ARCHIVES]

Tonight at UFC 268, Rose Namajunas defends her strawweight championship agaisnt Zhang Weili. In this story from 2017, she went one on one with a much larger, more decorated opponent: Jon “Bones” Jones…well, sort of. The following story is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News Archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 16, 2016, 1:34 PM]

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has a huge match on the horizon, as he’ll take on Daniel Cormier in April.

However, another opponent stepped up to the challenge on Tuesday in the form of Rose Namajunas.

Yes, the one-time UFC strawweight contender rolled with “Bones” during a training session in New Mexico at Jackson-Wink MMA. And you better believe that Namajunas pulled no punches vs. the former No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

Namajunas is coming off a devastating victory over Paige VanZant and has now won two in a row since a loss to Carla Esparza back in 2014 for the inaugural 115-pound title. She is set for a rematch with Tecia Torres this April. Torres won the first meeting via decision three years ago.

She later added a video of the two rolling, with Jones flexing his might by picking up Namajunas.