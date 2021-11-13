Junior Dos Santos Claims Mike Tyson Snubbed Him Of UFC Bonus

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos says boxing legend Mike Tyson convinced the UFC to not give him a post-fight bonus.

Dos Santos was released from the UFC earlier this year after a recent losing skid to the likes of Ciryl Gane and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. He hasn’t ruled out signing with another MMA promotion but has hinted at a transition to boxing before his career ends.

But dos Santos raised plenty of eyebrows during a recent interview with The Sun, in which he accused Tyson of convincing UFC president Dana White to give him just one post-fight bonus instead of two for his knockout over Mark Hunt at UFC 160.

Junior Dos Santos Claims Mike Tyson Told UFC To Take KO Bonus

“Back in the day, Mike Tyson took from me $50,000 because of Dana White!” dos Santos said. “When I fought Mark Hunt I had two Bonuses of the Night – Best Fight of the Night, and Best Knockout of the Night. And Mike Tyson was there watching the fight and at the press conference after the fights, Dana White said, ‘Junior Dos Santos has won two bonuses of the night. Best Fight of the Night, and Best Knockout of the Night.’

“But I was asking Mike Tyson and he told me to give the Knockout of the Night to somebody else!” dos Santos continued. “He said, ‘Why give two bonuses to just one guy?’ So he took away from me $50,000. So he owes me $50,000!”

Tyson and the UFC brass, and most specifically White, have had a cordial relationship for years. Tyson has attended a series of UFC events, including dos Santos’ win over Hunt at UFC 160.

Dos Santos has had plenty of things to say about how the UFC treated him on his way out of the promotion, accusing them of forcing his hand with opponents and threatening to cut him if he didn’t accept bouts. These are claims that that UFC has fervently denied.

Dos Santos has remained in the public eye since leaving the UFC and was part of the commentary team for the recent Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort boxing match. Tyson has also returned to the boxing world, beginning with his recent return against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition.