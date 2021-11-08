Justin Gaethje And Michael Chandler Link Up After UFC 268 Classic

UFC lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler reunited at a New York hospital following their instant classic at UFC 268.

In what was commonly described as the ‘people’s main event’, Gaethje and Chandler exchanged heavy blows from start to finish throughout three rounds. In the end, Gaethje earned the unanimous decision win over Chandler, but Chandler had plenty of moments and earned the respect of many UFC fans.

Gaethje gained respect for Chandler following their clash at Madison Square Garden, and that carried over after the fight at a nearby hospital.

Justin Gaethje & Michael Chandler Take Hospital Photo Commemorating UFC 268 Battle

“All glory to God,” Gaethje posted along with a series of fight pictures and a photo with Chandler. “I wasn’t leaving tonight without my chance to put another strap on [coach] Trevor Wittman’s wall.”

With the win over Chandler, Gaethje could get the next lightweight title shot against either Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier. Oliveira will make his first title defense against Poirier next month at UFC 269.

The Gaethje vs. Chandler fight also earned ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors, with both men earning an extra $50,000 for their efforts.

There was some minor bad blood between Gaethje and Chandler leading up to their fight at UFC 268, but they have appeared to bury the hatchet after their all-time great scrap. Both will be staples of the UFC lightweight title conversation for years to come, and could potentially meet again down the line.

What do you think should be next for Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler?