Justin Gaethje Still Aims To Exact Revenge On Dustin Poirier

“The Highlight” is out for vengeance.

In 2018, Justin Gathje and Dustin Poirier threw down in an instant classic. The fight was close through the beginning, but as Gaethje slowed down, Poirier picked up the pace and earned a fourth-round stoppage.

Speaking to the media ahead of his UFC 268 bout with Michael Chandler, Gaethje stated that he wants to run that match back. But should he end up meeting current champ Charles Oliveira instead, Gaethje thinks that would also make for an intriguing fight.

“That’s my belief. I’m number two. Yeah, who else? There’s absolutely nobody else. So yeah, if not, we riot,” Gaetjhje said.

Justin Gaethje vs Dustin Poirier Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“I hope Poirier (is the champ) because I want to exact my revenge. That’s one of the most human traits, is wanting to exact revenge on somebody who has beaten you, especially in this sport. There’s not many times you get that opportunity, so yeah, that would be a great chance, but Oliveira brings such a crazy style to the cage, I think for me that would be a great matchup.”

It’s been just over a year since fans have seen Gaethje perform. The Arizonian’s last bout was a failed bid for lightweight gold against Khabib Nurmagomedov. That night, “The Eagle” looked nearly unstoppable as he walked down Gaethje and eventually submitted him in the second round.

Since his own loss to Nurmagomedov in 2019, Poirier has been on a tear. “The Diamond” had an absolute banger with Dan Hooker in 2020 and has so far spent 2021 handing Conor McGregor a couple of back-to-back losses.

